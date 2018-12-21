Watch Video: Blind Beggar ‘regains eyesight’ After Police Threatened Her With Tear-Gas

A woman who pretended to be a Blind Beggar was caught red-handed taking money from unsuspecting people on the street.

Apparently, the woman has been doing this for a while now but then her luck ran out when someone inform the Police about her antics.

According to an eye witness, the Police walk to the woman and then threaten her with Tear-Gas if she doesn’t tell them the truth and she immediately regains eyesight.

The sad part is that, she doing this together with her children.

Watch the video below:

Kokonsa: