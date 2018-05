Controversial Pastor, Bishop Owusu Bempah has allegedly been exposed as a homosexual by one of his close friend, Mr. Appiah who is also a Pastor.

According to Mr. Appiah, he went to visit Bishop Owusu Bempah at his house one day and was shocked when he propose to date him.

The Bishop went ahead to say he was ready to give them 150 million old cedis if he accepts to become his gay partner but then Mr. Appiah refused and left his house.

Watch the video below:

Kokonsa: