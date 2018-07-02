Watch Video: Bishop Obinim Chilling With Wife at a Hotel in Dubai

Controversial Pastor, Bishop Daniel Obinim aka “Angel” was captured on video enjoying himself with his wife at a luxurious hotel in Dubai.

According to Angel Obinim, he has been in Ghana for a long time and so he wanted to change the environment a little bit to enable him get away from all the stress in Ghana.

He went further to say it was important for him to enjoy himself because when Jesus comes, he can’t take his luxurious cars and mansions to heaven.

That means, he wants to enjoy himself on earth before he dies. This is a smart Pastor. Instead of sacrificing to help the poor people in his church, he prefer to use the money for chilling.

