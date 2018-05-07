Watch Video: Bishop Obinim Allegedly Fighting with Angel Gabriel in heaven

Controversial Pastor, Bishop Daniel Obinim was captured on video arguing with “Angel Gabriel” in the spiritual realm in front of his congregation.

It was as though he was fighting with Angel Gabriel. According to Obinim, Angel Gabriel seek for his help to deal with certain issues on earth but then he forgot to help Angel Gabriel because he had to come to church early.

Apparently, Angel Gabriel decided to confront Obinim about the matter during church service which nearly turn into a fight.

This fake Pastor keeps playing with the minds of his church members.

Watch the video below:

Kokonsa: