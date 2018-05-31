Watch Video: Biggest Gay & Lesbian Party Held in Accra

These courageous Gays & Lesbians were able to organize a beautiful end-of-year get-together party at a suburb in the capital city, Accra.

Gone were the days when they hide their identities from their families, friends, colleagues and in public to avoid the risk of being singled out, harassed or becoming a victim of violence.

These Ghanaian Homosexual are now bold enough to organize parties and also wear any outfit they prefer. You can see the fact that they had no fear.

If they had organize this party a few years ago, people would have attack them.

Watch the video below:

