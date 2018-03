Controversial TV and Radio Personality, Afia Schwarzenegger claims most of the artists who signed for record label, Zylofon Media are nowhere to be found.

According to Afia, the career of these artist have started sinking after they joined Zylofon Media. She gave example of Becca, Joyce Blessing, kumi Guitar.

She went further to advise up and coming musician to be careful about joining Zylofon Media.

Watch the video below:

Kokonsa: