Controversial boxer, Braimah Issah Kamoko popularly known as Bukom Banku was surprisingly dealt with by Bastir at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra on Saturday.

It looked as if Bukom Banku underestimated opponent and so he didn’t prepare for the fight.

Samir “The Beast” Bastir, pummeled him into submission by way of a 7th round technical knock-out in their cruiser-weight bout.

Watch the video below:

Kokonsa: