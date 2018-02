Ghanaian comedian, Baba Spirit posted a video of himself training to enable him acquire the necessary boxing skills to defeat Aryitey Powers.

According to Baba Spirit, he wants to face Ayittey Powers in a boxing match to showcase the fact that he was stronger than him.

A few days ago, Aryitey Powers nearly beat Baba Spirit on Live TV during an interview. Only God knows when these two will stop fight each other.

Watch the video below:

Kokonsa: