Watch Video: Aryitey Powers Slaps Baba Spirit On Live TV

Controversial boxer Ayitey Powers made an attempt to beat Baba Spirit during an interview on a Live Television show.

The incident was very embarrassing but then it was also funny to watch how Baba Spirit was trying to find his way out of the situation.

According to Aryitey Powers, he wouldn’t have even come for the interview if they told him Baba Spirit was also invited. These two personalities have been throwing insults at each other for sometime now until they finally met at the studio.

Watch the video below:

Kokonsa: