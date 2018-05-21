Watch Video: Another Headteacher “Tonga Video” With Student Leaks on Social Media

The headmaster of Battor Senior High School in the Volta Region, Mr Kwasi Korley was allegedly recorded during a telephone conversation with one of his female student.

According to reports, the headmaster had made several attempts to sleep with this particular female student but failed and so he decided to gradually lure the girl into accepting to sleep with him.

He basically called the girl on the phone and then requested they do a phone s3x. At the end of the conversation, he ask if the girl will allow him to sleep with her and she refused again.

The government must find a way to sanction these bad headmasters for their act.

Watch the video below:

Kokonsa: