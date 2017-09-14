Watch Video: Angry Fans Threw Stones and Water Bottles at Shatta Wale

Dance hall artiste, Shatta Wale was thought a good lesson when he decided to distract the performance of a local artiste to enable one of his Militants group member called, Addi Self perform on stage during Concert at Sukura on Sunday.

Angry fans pelted Shatta wale’s team with stones and water bottles to register their displeasure of his conduct.

According to reports, Shatta wale wanted to perform early and leave for other appointments but then his impatience nearly caused a problem at the event.

Finally, Shatta wale was given the go ahead to perform on stage and after his performance, the show came to an abrupt end even though he wasn’t the last performer.

Watch the video below:

