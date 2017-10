Legendary Highlife musician, Charles K. Fosu, popularly known as Daddy Lumba, was captured on video kicking a fan in the face for stealing money belonging to him.

During his performance at the 2017 Vodafone African Legends Night, a gentleman was showering money on Daddy Lumba on stage but then the thief was focus on picking the money.

Lumba saw what was going on and then decided to react by kicking the thief in the face to prevent him from picking his money.

Watch the video below:

