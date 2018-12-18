Watch Video: Angel Obinim Threatens Bloggers and Journalist With Death

Controversial Pastor, Bishop Daniel Obinim was captured on video raining insults at Bloggers and Journalists who write story about him.

According to Obinim, he was ready to send his boys to come after any journalist who writes unfavorable stories about him. The so called Man of God went as far as threatening journalists and bloggers with death.

After so many scandals, it’s surprising to note that people still follow Bishop Daniel Obinim. It’s as though they don’t care about what people say about him. How can a Pastor rain insults on live TV?

Watch the video below:

