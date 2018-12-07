Watch Video: Angel Obinim Claims He Steals Money From Banks To Do God’s Work

Controversial Pastor, Bishop Daniel Obinim has got himself in the news again by claiming he was able to steal huge sums of money from the banks.

According to the Controversial Pastor, he turns himself into a spirit and then break into the vaults of banks that contains huge sums of money.

After he breaks into the vaults, he will decide to steal any amount he prefers and then deposit the stolen funds into his bank account.

He went further to say, he enjoys stealing the money because it enables him to do the work of God.

Watch the video below:

Kokonsa: