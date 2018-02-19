Watch Video: Angel Bishop Obinim Giving Out Free Visa To Church Members

Controversial Pastor, Angel Bishop Obinim has find a way to get himself in the news again by turning himself into a visa contractor.

This time around, he was captured on video giving his church members free visa to different countries around the world.

Apparently, he can help any of his church members travel to any country just by touching them. The church members also believe him to the extent that they lined up to receive the “spiritual visa” from their Pastor.

Watch the video below:

