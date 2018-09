Facebook celebrity, Akuapim Poloo was captured on video seriously fighting with a lady over food at an event.

Apparently, Akuapim Poloo wanted more meat on her food but then the lady refused to give her the meat because she felt Akuapim Poloo had enough meat on her plate.

I think they intentionally stage these whole thing just to attract attention to themselves.

Watch the video below:

