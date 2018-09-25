Watch Video: Afia Schwarz’s Mother Attempts Suicide Over Investment in MenzGold

Controversial TV Personality, Afia Schwarzenegger descends heavily on Nam1 over her mother’s investment in Menzgold.

According to Afia, the mother invested more than 4.5 million Ghana cedis into the company but then when she went to their office to take her money, they refused to give it back to her.

In the video, you could hear the mother saying she was ready to die because of her investment at Menzgold. She went further to say she will commit suicide if she doesn’t get her investment back from MenzGold.



Watch the video below:

Kokonsa: