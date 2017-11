Controversial TV and Radio Personality, Afia Schwarzenegger surprisely won the TV Female Entertainment Show of the year at the 7th edition of the Radio and Television Personality (RTP) awards which came off on Saturday at the Accra International Conference Centre.

In her acceptance speech, she decided to send a strong message to all her enemies. Apparently, alot of people wished her down fall but then she has been able to win an award even in her difficult moment.

Watch the video below:

Kokonsa: