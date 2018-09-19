Watch Video: Afia Schwarz and Nana Tonardo Laughs At Delay

Controversial TV Personality, Afia Schwarzenegger and her partner in crime Nana Tonardo were captured on video laughing at their sworn enemy Delay.

Apparently, Delay has been deceiving Ghanaians about the fact that she was one of the richest entertainment personalities in Ghana. They feel they must expose her because they know her very well.

These three entertainment personalities used to be best of friends, with Delay giving Afia and Tonardo lead roles in her tv series titled “Afia Schawarnegger” .

Watch the video below:

