Watch Video: Afia Schwar Rains Insults At Kennedy Agyapong After Watching Anas Video

Controversial TV personality, Afia Schwarzenegger went live on Facebook to rain insults at Kennedy Agyapong immediately after she watched the Anas Aremeyaw Anas explosive “Number12” movie on corruption in Ghana football.

Afia Schwar couldn’t hide her anger. It was as if she has a personal score to settle with the member of parliament. According to Afia, Kennedy Agyapong is a thief for threatening to kill Anas for exposing corruption in Ghana.

To be honest, I believe lawmaker was just trying hard to protect his corrupt friends who have been exposed in the video.

Watch the video below:

Kokonsa: