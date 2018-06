Togolese Footballer, Emmanuel Adebayor posted a video on his social media handles enjoying himself with some young ghetto youth.

In the video, he was seen happily dining with the ghetto youth as though they were his own kids. It’s good to see rich celebrities giving back to the poor.

In the past years, Adebayor has shown keen interest in giving back to the poor. He has been doing this for a while now and so I’m not surprise at all.

Watch the video below:

