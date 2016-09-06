Watch Video: Actress Nikki Samonas Shows Off Her Mother!..As She Turn 30 Today

Sexy screen goddess Nikki Samonas has revealed her lovely mother.
Nikoletta Samonas popularly called Nikki who turns 30 today September 5, 2016 showed off her mum at a pre-birthday private party at her residence in Accra over the weekend.
Nkonkonsa.com captured the actress and her pretty mother sharing some memorable ‘mother and daughter’ moments as they take a few dance steps together.
The free spirited Nikki was born to a Greek dad Stephanus Samonas who unfortunately passed away when she was still a little girl and a Ghanaian mother Felicia Adjei.
Nkonkonsa.com is reliably informed that Nikki Samonas’ mother Felicia Adjei hails from Offinso Namong in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.
