Watch Video: Actor Majid Michel…I Am Evangelist Not A Pastor

Ghanaian Actor Majid Michel has made it clear that he is not a Pastor because he doesn’t run a church. According to the actor, he is an Evangelist.

For those who don’t no the difference, an Evangelist is a person who seeks to convert others to the Christian faith, especially by public preaching but then a Pastor is a Christian minister or priest having spiritual charge over a congregation or other group.

Majid Michel made this pronouncement during an interview on GHOne.

Watch the video below:

