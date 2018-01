controversial New Patriotic Party (NPP) Brong Ahafo Regional Youth Organizer, Kwame Baffoe popularly known as Abronye DC nearly died in the hands of his own party members.

According to report, he was beaten to pulp by some angry members of his party over some comments he made attacking the Brong Ahafo Regional Minister, Kweku Asomah-Cheremeh.

Apparently, a Regional Minister is involved in the assault on Abronye DC.

Watch the video below:

Kokonsa: