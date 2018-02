A lady called Abena Moet got really angry when Counsellor Lutterodt disrespected her during a radio discussion on Okay FM.

According to reports, they were both invited as panelists on Okay FM. During the show, Counsellor Lutterodt said something that made Abena Moet really angry to the point that they nearly exchange blows.

Counsellor Lutterodt met his meter that day. If he had attempted anything, the lady would’ve beaten her at the studio.



Watch the video below:

