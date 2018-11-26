Watch Video: Abeiku Santana Encourage Ghanaian Men To Impregnate White Women

Award winning broadcast journalist, Gilbert Abeiku Aggrey Santana popularly known as Abeiku Santana was captured on video encouraging young Ghanaian men at an event to dance with the white women around and then date them.

He went further to advice them to make sure they got the white ladies pregnant as soon as they start dating to enable them get some benefits.

Abeiku Santana is a public figure and so I don’t expect them to give such an advice but then I think he was just being jovial.

Watch the video below:

