Watch Video: A Doctor From Kenya Calls President Nana Addo A “Sell-Out”

A doctor from Kenya called Dr Mumbi Seraki has boldly come out to blast President Nana Addo in one of her TV Shows.

According to Dr Mumbi, she believe Nana Addo has sold his soul to the secret organization called the Freemason. She went further to say, she initially thought President Nana Addo was a Pan-Africanist until recently.

She doesn’t understand why school children stood for hours in scorching sun waving miniature flags of Ghana and Britain to welcome Prince from United Kingdom.

Watch the video below:

Kokonsa: