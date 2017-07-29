/Watch Video: 25-Year-Old Boy Stabs Friend to Death Over 30 Cedis

A 25year guy had the courage to kill his own friend by stabbing him on the chest with a scissors over 30 Cedis.

The incident occurred at Aboabo Mempeasem within the Asokore Mampong municipality around 9am this morning.

An eye witness said the deceased called Amos Ekow believed to be the son of the Assemblyman of the area owed Kwadwo Afriyie the accused and. Kwadwo threatened to kill him. If he doesn’t pay him the money. He then stabbed him twice in the chest with a scissors to death. The corpse has since been deposited at the KATH.

Watch the video below:

Kokonsa: