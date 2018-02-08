Watch Video: 2 Ladies Arrested For “Chopping” A 6 years Old Boy

A six-year-old boy narrates how two grown up ladies sexually abuse him on several occasions until he started developing a swollen penis and a bloated tummy.

According to the boy, these two ladies will usually lock him in a room and then take turns until they are satisfied.

Apparently, the boy decided to tell his mother after he started experiencing severe pains accompanied with blood during the passage of urine.

Maybe he wouldn’t have told the mother if he hadn’t fallen sick. Meanwhile, the two ladies have been arrested by the police.

Watch the video below:

Kokonsa: