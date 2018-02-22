Loading Watch Official Music Video: Ypee – Meye Guy Remix ft Medikal & Sarkodie Music VideosFebruary 22, 2018 Ypee has just release a new music video featuring Medikal & Sarkodie for a song called “Meye Guy”. Watch the video and lets know what you think Kokonsa: TAGS: MedikalMeye GuySarkodieYpee Related PostsJust For Laughs – Checkout Old/Throwback Pictures Of Sarkodie (More Photos)Watch Official Music Video: Kwesi Arthur – Grind Day Remix ft. Sarkodie & MedikalWatch Official Music Video: Ypee – 3korso ft. Yaa PonoWatch Official Music Video: Pappy Kojo – FUOCO Feat. Cool Joe & Medikal Facebook Comments
Facebook Comments