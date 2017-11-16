Loading Watch Official Music Video: Ypee – 3korso ft. Yaa Pono Music VideosNovember 16, 2017 Ypee has just release a new music video featuring Yaa Pono for a song called “3korso”. Watch the video and lets know what you think Kokonsa: TAGS: Yaa PonoYpeeYpee – 3korso ft. Yaa Pono Related PostsWatch Official Music Video: Yaa Pono – Wu ft. MzVeeWatch Video: Yaa Pono Advises Legon Students To Smoke WeedWatch Official Music Video: Opanka – Boo Bi Yede ft. Kuami EugeneWatch Official Music Video: Ebony – Hustle ft Brella Facebook Comments
Facebook Comments