Loading Watch Official Music Video: Wendy Shay – Astalavista Music VideosSeptember 10, 2018 Wendy Shay has just release a music video for a song called “Astalavista”. Watch the video and lets know what you think Kokonsa: TAGS: Wendy ShayWendy Shay – Astalavista Related PostsWatch Official Music Video: Wendy Shay – Uber DriverWatch Official Music Video: Wendy Shay – Bedroom CommandoWatch Video: Wendy Shay Squeezes Her “Tomatoes” on Facebook LiveWatch Official Music Video: Obibini – Ahye Me ft. Kidi Facebook Comments
Facebook Comments