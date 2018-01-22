Loading Watch Official Music Video: Stonebwoy – Bawasaaba Music VideosJanuary 22, 2018 Stonebwoy has just release a new music video for a song called “Bawasaaba”. Watch the video and lets know what you think Kokonsa: TAGS: StonebwoyStonebwoy – Bawasaaba Related PostsWatch Official Music Video: Fay-Ann Lyons ft. Stonebwoy – Block The RoadWatch Official Music Video: Stonebwoy – Falling Again ft. Kojo FundsWatch Official Music Video: Kelvynboy ft Stonebwoy – Na YouWatch Official Music Video: Stonebwoy – Hero Facebook Comments
Facebook Comments