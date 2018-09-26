Loading Watch Official Music Video: Shatta Wale – Thunder Fire ft. SM Militants Music VideosSeptember 26, 2018 Shatta Wale has just release a music video for a song called “Thunder Fire” featuring SM Militants. Watch the video and lets know what you think Kokonsa: TAGS: Shatta WaleShatta Wale – Thunder Fire ft. SM MilitantsSM Militants Related PostsWatch Official Music Video: Eazzy – Power ft. Shatta WaleWatch Official Music Video: Shatta Wale – Dem ConfuseWatch Official Music Video: Shatta Wale – Feel So StupidWatch Official Music Video: Shatta Wale – Gringo Facebook Comments
