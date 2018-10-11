Loading Watch Official Music Video: Shatta Wale – Mind Made Up Music VideosOctober 11, 2018 Shatta Wale has just release a music video for a song called “Mind Made Up”. Watch the video and lets know what you think Kokonsa: TAGS: Shatta WaleShatta Wale – Mind Made Up Related PostsWatch Official Music Video: Shatta Wale – AmountWatch Official Music Video: Eazzy – Power ft. Shatta WaleWatch Official Music Video: Shatta Wale – Life ChangerWatch Official Music Video: Shatta Wale – Feel So Stupid Facebook Comments
