Loading Watch Official Music Video: Shatta Wale – Life Changer Music VideosOctober 26, 2017 Shatta Wale has just release a new music video for a song called “Shatta Wale – Life Changer”. Watch the video and lets know what you think. Kokonsa: TAGS: Shatta WaleShatta Wale – Life Changer Related PostsWatch Official Music Video: Shatta Wale – Dem ConfuseWatch Official Music Video: Shatta Wale – WaittiWatch Official Music Video: Shatta Wale – Feel So StupidWatch Official Music Video: Shatta Wale – Inna Dancehall [Rave Riddim]Shatta Wale Disses Samini in New Song – Listen To The TrackWatch Video: Elikem and Pokello’s Dance to “Enter the Net” in the Studios of Y102.5FM Related posts Watch Official Music Video: Yaa…Watch Official Music Video: Shatta…Watch Official Music Video: Samini…Watch Official Music Video: Shatta…Watch Official Music Video: Shatta…Watch Official Music Video: Shegee…Watch Official Music Video: TeePhlow…Watch Official Music Video: VVIP…Watch Official Music Video: Shegah…Watch Official Music Video: Sarkodie…