Loading Watch Official Music Video: Shatta Wale – Feel So Stupid Music VideosOctober 18, 2017 Shatta Wale has just release a new music video for a song called “Feel So Stupid”. Watch the video and lets know what you think Kokonsa: TAGS: Shatta WaleShatta Wale – Feel So Stupid Related PostsWatch Official Music Video: Shatta Wale – WaittiWatch Official Music Video: Shatta Wale – Inna Dancehall [Rave Riddim]Watch Official Music Video: Shatta Wale – Dem ConfuseShatta Wale Disses Samini in New Song – Listen To The TrackWatch Video: Elikem and Pokello’s Dance to “Enter the Net” in the Studios of Y102.5FMWatch Video: Shatta Wale Is A Liar And A Theif – Criss Waddle Fights Shatta Wale Related posts Watch Official Music Video: Samini…Watch Official Music Video: Shatta…Watch Official Music Video: Shatta…Watch Official Music Video: Shegee…Watch Official Music Video: TeePhlow…Watch Official Music Video: VVIP…Watch Official Music Video: Shegah…Watch Official Music Video: Sarkodie…Watch Official Music Video: R2Bees…Watch Official Music Video: Donae’O…