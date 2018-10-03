Loading Watch Official Music Video: Shaker & Ko-Jo Cue ft, Kidi & Sarkodie – Things We do for Love (Remix) Music VideosOctober 3, 2018 Shaker & Ko-Jo Cue has just release a music video for a song called “Things We do for Love” featuring Kidi & Sarkodie. Watch the video and lets know what you think Kokonsa: TAGS: KiDiKo-Jo CueSarkodieShaker Related PostsJust For Laughs – Checkout Old/Throwback Pictures Of Sarkodie (More Photos)Watch Official Music Video: KiDi ft Mayorkun and Davido – Odo RemixWatch Official Music Video: Kwesi Arthur – Grind Day Remix ft. Sarkodie & MedikalWatch Official Music Video: Ypee – Meye Guy Remix ft Medikal & Sarkodie Facebook Comments
Facebook Comments