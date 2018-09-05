Loading Watch Official Music Video: Sarkodie – Can’t Let You Go ft. King Promise Music VideosSeptember 5, 2018 Sarkodie has just release a music video for a song called “Can’t Let You” featuring King Promise. Watch the video and lets know what you think Kokonsa: TAGS: King PromiseSarkodieSarkodie – Can’t Let You Go ft. King Promise Related PostsJust For Laughs – Checkout Old/Throwback Pictures Of Sarkodie (More Photos)Watch Official Music Video: King Promise – CCTV ft. Mugeez & SarkodieWatch Official Music Video: Joey B – Sweetie Pie ft. King PromiseWatch Official Music Video: D-Black ft. King Promise – Nobody Facebook Comments
Facebook Comments