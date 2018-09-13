Loading Watch Official Music Video: Samuel Owusu – State Of Affairs Music VideosSeptember 13, 2018 Samuel Owusu has just release a music video for a song called “State Of Affairs”. Watch the video and lets know what you think Kokonsa: TAGS: Samuel OwusuSamuel Owusu – State Of Affairs Related PostsWatch Official Music Video: TeePhlow – State of the ArtWatch Official Music Video: Obibini – Ahye Me ft. KidiWatch Official Music Video: Wendy Shay – AstalavistaWatch Official Music Video: Joe Mettle – My Everything Facebook Comments
Facebook Comments