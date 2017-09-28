Loading Watch Official Music Video: R2Bees – Over Music VideosSeptember 28, 2017 R2Bees has just release a new music video for a song called “Over”. Watch the video and lets know what you think. Kokonsa: TAGS: R2BeesR2Bees – Over Related PostsWatch Official Music Video: R2Bees – Plantain ChipsWatch Video: Arsenal’s Podolski Singing R2bees ‘Slow Down’Watch Video: Watch Highlights From 2015 4syte Music Video AwardsR2Bees, Music Megastars To Rock Big Brother Africa FinaleBeef or No Beef: R2bees and Samini camps speak out on Wizkid snubbing Samini at Ghana Meets NaijaR2Bees loses out on BET award to Ice Prince Related posts Watch Official Music Video: Sarkodie…Watch Official Music Video: Donae’O…Watch Official Music Video: Pappy…Watch Official Music Video: Willisbeatz…Watch Official Music Video: Stonebwoy…Watch Official Music Video: Becca…Watch Official Music Video: R2Bees…Watch Official Music Video: Kuami…Watch Official Music Video: Fay-Ann…Watch Official Music Video: Sarkodie…