Loading Watch Official Music Video: Pappy Kojo – FUOCO Feat. Cool Joe & Medikal Music VideosJanuary 9, 2018 Pappy Kojo has just release a new music video featuring Cool Joe & Medikal for a song called “FUOCO”. Watch the video and lets know what you think Kokonsa: TAGS: Cool JoeMedikalPappy Kojo Related PostsWatch Official Music Video: D-Black ft. Medikal – BottlesWatch Official Music Video: Kwesi Arthur – Grind Day Remix ft. Sarkodie & MedikalWatch Official Music Video: Medikal – Oh LordWatch Official Music Video: Pappy Kojo – No Way Facebook Comments
Facebook Comments