Loading Watch Official Music Video: Naeto C – Killin’ Me Softly ft. Sarkodie Music VideosJanuary 12, 2018 Naeto C has just release a new music video featuring Sarkodie for a song called “Killin’ Me Softly”. Watch the video and lets know what you think Kokonsa: TAGS: Naeto CSarkodie Related PostsJust For Laughs – Checkout Old/Throwback Pictures Of Sarkodie (More Photos)Watch Official Music Video: Sarkodie – Ur Waist ft. FlavourWatch Official Music Video: Sarkodie – Far Away ft. Korede BelloWatch Official Music Video: Kurl Songx – Jennifer Lomotey ft. Sarkodie Facebook Comments
Facebook Comments