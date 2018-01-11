Loading Watch Official Music Video: Medikal – Man’s Not Hot Cover Music VideosJanuary 11, 2018 Medikal has just release a new music video for a song called “Man’s not hot Cover”. Watch the video and lets know what you think Kokonsa: TAGS: Man’s Not Hot CoverMedikal Related PostsWatch Official Music Video: Pappy Kojo – FUOCO Feat. Cool Joe & MedikalWatch Official Music Video: D-Black ft. Medikal – BottlesWatch Official Music Video: Medikal – Oh LordWatch Official Music Video: Kwesi Arthur – Grind Day Remix ft. Sarkodie & Medikal Facebook Comments
Facebook Comments