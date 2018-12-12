Loading Watch Official Music Video: Medikal – Ayekoo ft. King Promise & Fella Makafui Music VideosDecember 12, 2018 Medikal has just release a music video for a song called “Ayekoo” featuring King Promise & Fella Makafui . Watch the video and lets know what you think Kokonsa: TAGS: Fella MakafuiKing PromiseMedikal Related PostsWatch Official Music Video: King Promise – CCTV ft. Mugeez & SarkodieWatch Official Music Video: GuiltyBeatz – Fire feat. Joeboy & King PromiseWatch Official Music Video: Sarkodie – Can’t Let You Go ft. King PromiseWatch Official Music Video: Joey B – Sweetie Pie ft. King Promise Facebook Comments
