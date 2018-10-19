Loading Watch Official Music Video: Kuami Eugene x Davido – Meji Meji Music VideosOctober 19, 2018 Kuami Eugene has just release a music video for a song called “Meji Meji” featuring Davido. Watch the video and lets know what you think Kokonsa: TAGS: DavidoKuami EugeneKuami Eugene x Davido – Meji MejiMeji Meji Related PostsWatch Video: Kuami Eugene and Davido on set shooting a New Music VideoWatch Official Music Video: Opanka – Boo Bi Yede ft. Kuami EugeneWatch Official Music Video: Ypee – You The One ft. Kuami EugeneWatch Official Music Video: Dj Vyrusky – Never Carry Last ft Kuami Eugene & Mayorkun Facebook Comments
Facebook Comments