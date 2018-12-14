Loading Watch Official Music Video: King Promise & Wizkid – Tokyo Music VideosDecember 14, 2018 King Promise has just release a music video for a song called “Ayekoo” featuring Tokyo. Watch the video and lets know what you think Kokonsa: TAGS: King PromiseWizkid Related PostsWatch Official Music Video: Eugy feat. King Promise – L.O.V.EWatch Official Music Video: GuiltyBeatz – Fire feat. Joeboy & King PromiseWatch Official Music Video: D-Black ft. King Promise – NobodyWatch Official Music Video: Joey B – Sweetie Pie ft. King Promise Facebook Comments
Facebook Comments