Loading Watch Official Music Video: King Promise – CCTV ft. Mugeez & Sarkodie Music VideosMay 18, 2018 King Promise has just release a new music video featuring Mugeez & Sarkodie for a song called “CCTV”. Watch the video and lets know what you think Kokonsa: TAGS: King PromiseMugeezSarkodie Related PostsMy Guy Is Mugeez, I Don’t Need Anything To Stimulate My Sexual Desire – EfyaJust For Laughs – Checkout Old/Throwback Pictures Of Sarkodie (More Photos)Watch Official Music Video: Joey B – Sweetie Pie ft. King PromiseWatch Official Music Video: M.anifest – Me Ne Woa ft. King Promise Facebook Comments
Facebook Comments