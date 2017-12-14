Loading Watch Official Music Video: KiDi ft Mayorkun and Davido – Odo Remix Music VideosDecember 14, 2017 KiDi has just release a new music video featuring Mayorkun and Davido for a song called “Odo”. Watch the video and lets know what you think Kokonsa: TAGS: DavidoKiDiMayorkunOdo Related PostsWatch Official Music Video: KiDi – OdoWatch Video: Davido Makes His Nollywood DebutWatch Video: Davido Dancing ‘Skelewu’ With Chelsea’s Samuel EtoDavido’s Naughty Thoughts Gets His “Thing” Hard On Music Video Set Facebook Comments
