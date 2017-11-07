Loading Watch Official Music Video: Joey B – Chorkor Special Music VideosNovember 7, 2017 Joey B has just release a new music video for a song called “Chorkor Special”. Watch the video and lets know what you think. Kokonsa: TAGS: Joey B – Chorkor Special Related PostsWatch Official Music Video: Joey B – CigaretteWatch Official Music Video: Joey B – Strawberry Ginger (Remix) (Feat. EL & D-Black)Watch Official Music Video: Stonebwoy – HeroWatch Official Music Video: Becca – Don’t Know feat. Kofi Kinaata Facebook Comments
Facebook Comments